Khawaja Asif hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return after CJP Bandial’s retirement

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hinted at the return of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif after the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, saying that they have a threat from the behaviour of “good to see you”, referring to the top judge.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” on Tuesday, the defence minister expressed his serious concerns over the behaviour of the apex court, especially during the past few months, saying: “One should not take the risk of Nawaz Sharif’s return” in this situation.

Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister on July 28, 2017, after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict.

CJP Bandial will serve in the top judicial office till September 16, 2023, when he is due to be replaced by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The PML-N leader said that his party workers have been waiting for their supreme leader for the past three and a half years. He added that an injustice was done to the three-time former prime minister.