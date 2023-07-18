Education crisis

Currently, approximately 23 million Pakistani children aged 5 to 16 are not attending school, according to reports. Access to education is severely limited in the country, especially in rural areas where distance and safety concerns prevent children from attending. Corruption, teacher absenteeism and misreported data are also significant contributors to this issue. To address these challenges, the government must prioritize education by investing in infrastructure, recruiting and training qualified teachers and ensuring transparency and accountability.
Furthermore, public awareness campaigns should emphasize the importance of education for all, including marginalized communities and girls. Immediate action is crucial to ensure the right to education for all Pakistani children.
Syed Rehan Shah
Karachi
