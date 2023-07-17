Services of PPP late leader Bakht Baidar praised

CHAKDARA: The speakers on Sunday paid rich tribute to the Pakistan People’s Party late leader Bakht Baidar Khan and eulogised his services for the area and province.

The tributes were paid at his death anniversary held at the residence of Bakht Baidar Khan in Tanao Adenzai.

PPP leaders, including Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, ex-minister Humayun Khan, Hussain Shah Yousafzai of Awami National Party and others addressed on the occasion.

They said that Bakht Baidar had always raised voice for the poor and downtrodden and served the people with devotion.Bakht Baidar was active in politics since his student life. He was twice elected as member of the district council, first in 1979 and then in 1983.