Kishwar Nahid’s Taar Taar Perahan launched

Islamabad:‘Taar Taar Perahan’, a compilation of poems by Kishwar Nahid, the internationally renowned poetess and women rights activist was published and formally launched at a well-attended ceremony held at the National Press Club.

The ceremony was presided over by Senator Farhatullah Babar while on the stage Kishwar Nahid was joined by Muhammad Izharul Haq, famous poet and writer, Iftikhar Aarif such well-known drama writer Asghar Nadeem Syed and President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt as the host of the function.

It was so interesting to watch that everybody present at the function, young or old, male or female, all seemed to have a personal and warm relationship with Kishwar Nahid, popularly known among these circles as ‘Aapa’ or ‘Aapi’ out of love, respect, and affection.

The majority of those present in the spacious hall seemed too eager to get an opportunity to say a few words about Kishwar or her life time’s work but the paucity of time compelled the organisers to select a few to take to the stage and express their views, comments, and sentiments.

Now 83, Kishwar Nahid started writing poetry and columns back in 1960 and she started as a rebellious writer who took the up-tide swim in the field when girls and women were lookeddown upon in the society.

Throughout her life she brazenly wrote and spoke about the conditions of girls and women in the society, fighting an end-less battle to create awareness and get their legal and constitutional rights. Unfortunately, the struggle is not over yet!

That is the reason that aggression sprouting out of state of helplessness and anger which critics noted in her poetry and writings 60 years ago is still there as the battle for women right is not over yet. The speakers found it intriguing that Kishwar’s poetry, besides being different in composition, is not confined to the situation in Pakistan alone. She is impacted by the events and incidents happening in the world, be those in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iran, Africa or any other country.

“Her poetry is the reflection of our society and one feels saddened that the deprivations, pain and anguish women and girls were passing through 60 years ago in our society is still witnessed around us. This seems to keep prompting Kishwar to keep up her fight for women and girls rights,” were the sentiments shared by many speakers or those in the audience. Ms Munezay Jehangir, daughter of legendary human rights activist and lawyer, Asma Jehangir was also among the speakers and paid rich tributes to Kishwar Nahid for her struggle in the field or literature like her mother fought for human rights in courts of law.