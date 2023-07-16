Four injured in firing incidents

Four people were injured in firing incidents in different areas of the city on Saturday.

A 28-year-old youth, Shiraz, son of Ayaz, was injured when unidentified suspects opened fire on him for offering resistance during a mugging bid in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.

He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. In another incident, 30-year-old Khalid, son of Munawar, was shot and injured in the Pakhtunabad area within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, a 27-year-old man, Bilal Ali, son of Dilshad Ahmed, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in a locality in Orangi Town within the limits of the Mominabad Police Station.

He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth, Osama, son of Arif, was injured by a stray bullet in the New Karachi area. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.