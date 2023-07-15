Thai lawmakers to hold new PM vote after reform candidate stumbles

BANGKOK: Thailand´s parliament confirmed on Friday it would vote again for a new prime minister next week, after military-appointed lawmakers foiled liberal frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat´s bid for the top job.

Pita´s Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nine years of army-backed rule in the kingdom.

But the Harvard-educated millionaire´s campaign to lead the next government was knocked back Thursday by the legislature´s senators, who consider his pledge to reform strict royal defamation laws a red line.

And the vote came just a day after Thailand´s top election body recommended the Constitutional Court suspend Pita as an MP -- providing more fuel for senators already poised to vote against him.

Parliament will hold its second ballot for a new prime minister on July 19, deputy house speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told AFP on Friday. But it remained unclear whether Pita would be renominated or if he would face any additional candidates.