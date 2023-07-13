Pakistan says negotiating with Russia for another crude shipment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is negotiating with Russia to receive another shipment of crude, Pakistan’s petroleum minister said on Wednesday.
Minister Musadiq Malik told reporters that there was no scenario where the country was “not benefiting” from Russian crude and added that Pakistan was “finalising another cargo.”—Agencies
