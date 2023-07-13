KP advisor calls for increasing tax base

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan on Wednesday called for increasing tax base.

The advisor visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) office, while being accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Finance Muhammad Ayaz. Director General KPRA Shah Mahmood Khan gave them a detailed presentation on the structure, working, and revenue achievements of KPRA with proposed way forward.

The DG KPRA informed that KPRA has contributed 71 percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s own source tax-revenue in the financial year 2022-23. He added that since 2017, KPRA’s revenue collection had increased by 180 percent which speaks for the performance and dedication of the KPRA team.

The Director General KPRA informed the advisor on finance and energy about the pending amounts of KPRA with FBR, NTDC and PESCO, which need efforts of the KP government for release of the outstanding amount.

The DG KPRA said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far paid Rs8 billion to KPRA under an MoU signed between KPRA and FBR for the cross-input adjustment and a total Rs10 billion is pending with FBR. The advisor stated that the government would take up the pending amount issue with the federal government.

Speaking at the occasion, Himayatullah Khan lauded the efforts of KPRA team and stressed on broadening the tax base by exploring new sectors for tax collection.