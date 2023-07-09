17 more die in Punjab, KP monsoon rains: NDMA

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: At least 17 more people died and 38 others received injuries in monsoon rains in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces during the last 24 hours.

According to a report, released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday, the monsoon rains caused damage to 15 homes in Punjab and KP.

Also, heavy downpours continued battering various cities of Punjab and Sindh including Lahore and Karachi on Saturday.

The roof of a house collapsed in Nishtar Colony Lahore, injuring six people including women and children. According to rescue officials, three women and three children sustained injuries in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital for medical assistance.

The intermittent rain continued lashing different parts of the country, submerging low-lying areas and tripping electricity feeders. Lahore has been receiving light and heavy showers since Saturday morning. Various areas in Lahore city were inundated under rainwater and Lesco electricity transmission system was badly affected. The heavy rain created a sinkhole on Peco Road Lahore and accumulation of water on roads particularly in Awan Town, Hassan Town and Qazi Town created serious problems for people. Rain also lashed other cities of Punjab including Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa. Karachi also received monsoon showers since Friday night. Moderate rain hit New Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Samanabad, Azizabad, Shah Faisal Colony and North Nazimabad. According to weather forecast, more rainfall is likely to hit upper areas of river Sutlej and river Chenab during the next 24 hours.