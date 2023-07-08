Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash

NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Friday they had arrested three men over a triple-train collision that killed nearly 300 people last month, one of the worst rail accidents in the country´s history.
June´s train crash in eastern Odisha state occurred when a packed passenger train was mistakenly diverted onto a loop line and slammed into a stationary goods train loaded with iron ore.
The derailed compartments then struck the carriages of another fast train, the Howrah Superfast Express from Bengaluru, which was passing in the opposite direction.
Three railway employees had been charged with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence in a case filed against them on Thursday, a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation said.
The statement identified the men as two signal engineers and one technician employed with Indian Railways, without giving further details.
The two passenger trains were carrying more than 2,000 passengers between them when the collision occurred.
