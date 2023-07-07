Hiking trails declared ‘smoke free zones’

Islamabad: The local administration has declared all hiking trails 'Smoke Free Zones' and those who will be found violating it will be dealt according to the law.
According to the details, the policemen would be deployed at all entry points of the hiking trails and visitors would not be allowed to bring with them cigarettes, lighter or matchbox. Carrying cigarettes or lighter during hiking on trails is now a crime so the visitors will have to be careful and should not violate these directives to avoid any kind of legal action against them.
It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has already imposed ban on cooking, bonfire or any such activity in the premises of the protected Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) due to ongoing fire season. The CCTV cameras have already been installed at various points of the hiking trails to keep vigil over the visitors.
LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a high alert in the wake of expected floods in Ravi,...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed grief over the loss of human lives during...
KARACHI: The drama serial ‘Jhoom’ of 7th Sky Entertainment, aired for the fans of Geo Television, has come to the...
KARACHI: Ali Mujtaba, one of the members of the launch team of The News, passed away on Thursday morning after a...
ISLAMABAD. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad, Muhammad Azam Khan, has scheduled a hearing for the...
ISLAMABAD: Around 6.4 million cases of paediatric diarrhoea are reported annually in Pakistan where 110 children lose...