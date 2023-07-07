Hiking trails declared ‘smoke free zones’

Islamabad: The local administration has declared all hiking trails 'Smoke Free Zones' and those who will be found violating it will be dealt according to the law.

According to the details, the policemen would be deployed at all entry points of the hiking trails and visitors would not be allowed to bring with them cigarettes, lighter or matchbox. Carrying cigarettes or lighter during hiking on trails is now a crime so the visitors will have to be careful and should not violate these directives to avoid any kind of legal action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has already imposed ban on cooking, bonfire or any such activity in the premises of the protected Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) due to ongoing fire season. The CCTV cameras have already been installed at various points of the hiking trails to keep vigil over the visitors.