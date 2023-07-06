Seminar: CPEC termed key to development and prosperity

PESHAWAR: All the stakeholders of the region would have to follow the Chinese models of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for development and prosperity as with its completion both Pakistan and China would reach the acme of development.

This was the crux of the international seminar on “Decade of CPEC and BRI” held here on Wednesday. The seminar was jointly organised by China Window, Higher Education Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Institute of Management Science.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar was also addressed by Caretaker Information Minister Feroze Jamal Kakahkel, Pakistan People’s Party leader Farhatullah Babar, former director of CPEC Hassan Dawood Butt, Numan Wazir, journalist Saleem Safi, Prof Gulzar Jalal, Amjad Aziz Malik, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and others.

The governor said that China was the time-tested friend of Pakistan, which has helped out the country through thick and thin.

He said that both China and Pakistan won freedom at the same time. But Pakistan lagged far behind China in the race for development which was a matter of serious concern, he added.

Ghulam Ali stressed that personal and political differences would have to be thrown behind to benefit from the multibillion CPEC Project. He said that time has come to shun the politics of mud-slinging and leveling allegations against political rivals. The governor stressed the need for revitalizing the country’s industry on a modern pattern to have maximum benefits from CPEC.

He said there was no dearth of talent in the country, but the priorities of the ruling elite were not up to the mark. Ghulam Ali said that the Chinese brothers would have to repose trust in the government to make CPEC a real success.

He said that if proper attention was focused on CPEC, the youth would no longer need to go abroad in search of jobs. But for this purpose, he added, the entire nation would have to work with honesty and dedication.

Feroze Jamal Kakakhel said that the very reason for the non-completion of development projects was the non-serious attitude of the rulers. The ruling elite takes a responsibility but then fail to fulfil it, he said.

The minister said for the success of CPEC and other mega projects, everyone would have to play a positive role. In his online speech, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moeenul Haq said the CPEC project was aimed at the development of Pakistan.

He said the concept of this flagship project was given by Chinese President Xi Jing Ping, adding CPEC was a part of the historic project of BRI.

The envoy said that if properly implemented, the CPEC would change the economic status of the entire region. It would help create millions of jobs in Pakistan and bring about an energy revolution in the country as 8,000-megawatt electricity would be generated, he explained.

Farhatullah Babar said that BRI and CPEC had diverted the direction of development from West to East. In future, he added, Asia would be the hub of economic and trade activities due to the mega initiatives launched by China. He said that the entire world had pinned high hopes on the BRI and CPEC but certain forces were busy conspiring against it. The senior politician said these conspiracies would fail. However, the national leadership would have to be united on a single page for the purpose, he stressed.

Saleem Safi said that projects like CPEC were launched by China for alleviation of poverty. He said the Chinese believed in hard work. They speak less and perform more, he added.