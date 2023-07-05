Barrister Zahoor-ul-Haq passes away

PESHAWAR: A widely respected name in the legal fraternity, Barrister Zahoor-ul-Haq, passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 94. His funeral prayer was offered the same day and he was laid at a local graveyard.

A large number of relatives, friends, well-wishers and members of the legal fraternity attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. He was the brother of late Dr. Siraj-u-Din and brother-in-law of late Justice Jalalud Din Akbarjee.

Late Barrister Zahoor-ul-Haq was known for his courage and professionalism. He remained in the legal profession for 55 years and was considered an authority on legal matters. He took part in politics as well and was elected twice a senator.

Late Barrister Zahoor-ul-Haq served the province as an advocate general two times and remained caretaker minister for law as well.

A former chief justice of the Peshawar High Court, Dost Muhammad Khan, said Barrister Zahoor-ul-Haq was a professional lawyer and man of dignity.