Dissent in chains

Since his arrest in November 2021 on false and politically motivated charges, Khurram Parvez – a prominent Kashmiri human rights activist – has garnered unwavering support from the international community.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission and esteemed scholars like Noam Chomsky consistently advocate for his release. In recent weeks, this campaign has gained unprecedented momentum, underscoring the urgent need to secure his release. Expressing deep concern, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor recently highlighted the extension of Khurram’s detention, along with his colleague Irfan Mehraj, emphasizing the direct link between their peaceful human rights work and the fabricated case against them.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) deems Khurram’s detention as ‘arbitrary’ and calls for his immediate release. This influential UN body has urged Indian authorities to provide him with compensation and reparations for the violations he has endured. Human rights organizations have echoed this call, urging the Indian government to release Khurram and drop all charges against him.

For over two decades, Khurram has been at the forefront of human rights work in the Kashmir Valley, fearlessly challenging government actions and advocating for the rights of the oppressed. In 2000, he co-founded the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, an organization dedicated to meticulously documenting human rights abuses in the region. Their reports have revealed shocking accounts of mass graves, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, and violations of freedom of expression committed by various actors, including security forces.

Khurram – while working with the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons – has played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the heinous crime of involuntary and enforced disappearances, amplifying the voices of the families affected by this tragic phenomenon.

Khurram’s tireless work has earned recognition and support from international bodies and human rights organizations. His efforts have been acknowledged in reports by the United Nations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which has referenced his work in exposing human rights violations in Kashmir. The United Nations Human Rights Commission has consistently called for his release, emphasizing the crucial need to protect human rights defenders who bravely confront those in power.

Secretary General of the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) Gerald Staberock says, “the arbitrary and unjust detention of Khurram Parvez is not an isolated incident but rather a result of India’s relentless attacks on individuals who expose the discriminatory and abusive policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. India must reverse its policy of suppressing dissent and ensure the right to defend human rights in the country.”

Similarly, Alice Mogwe of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) believes “the UN ruling on Khurram Parvez’s case unequivocally confirms that his detention is a retaliatory act against his human rights work and an attempt to silence him and the entire Kashmiri civil society. The Indian authorities must adhere to the UN’s recommendations and release Khurram immediately.”

Khurram’s arrest in November 2021 was not an isolated incident but rather a part of a widespread crackdown on human rights defenders in the region. Indian authorities have employed terrorism charges to suppress dissent and intimidate activists, political figures, and journalists who dare to raise their voices against the actions of the government. This systematic targeting of individuals through legal means aims to silence critical voices and discourage political opposition.

Khurram’s steadfast dedication to human rights advocacy in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration. The international community stands united in demanding his release and emphasizing the urgent need to protect human rights defenders worldwide. The struggle for justice and accountability in Kashmir persists, with Khurram’s voice resonating as a symbol of resilience and unwavering commitment.

In Indian-held Kashmir, human rights activists, journalists, and political workers are subjected to pervasive digital surveillance and stringent security measures. Indian authorities have consistently been suppressing social media platforms and employing various methods of technological surveillance. A notable example is the establishment of a specialized police unit called the ‘Ecosystem of Narrative Terrorism’, which is dedicated to monitoring and exerting control over the actions of Kashmiri activists. Unfortunately, this unit frequently stigmatizes them as ‘over-ground militants’, further perpetuating a negative narrative.

Indian authorities have significantly expanded their surveillance capabilities, utilizing advanced technologies such as CCTV, facial recognition systems, and the notorious NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The relentless monitoring of Kashmiri individuals on social media has intensified with the direct involvement of specialized police units and vigilante groups.

This oppressive regime spares no effort in systematically silencing and suppressing online dissent from Kashmiris, resorting to disgraceful tactics such as intimidation, harassment, termination of employment, arbitrary detentions, and arrests under draconian counter-terrorism laws. To tighten their grip further, authorities shamelessly order the removal of posts by Kashmiri users and arbitrarily freeze or block their social media accounts. These oppressive measures serve as a chilling reminder of the government’s iron fist and its relentless assault on freedom of expression.

These actions merely scratch the surface of a larger issue. Unfortunately, the media in Kashmir has been silenced through various means, and those who resist the power have been unjustly imprisoned. This distressing situation warrants close international scrutiny and a compassionate approach.

