Ministry makes fresh efforts to get elected PFF

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to escalate its efforts to have a democratically elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the earliest, appointing Taimoor Khalid Kayani as Coordinator to football affairs to the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and at the same time have increased efforts to establish contacts with FIFA Headquarters through official channels to ensure timely transition of powers to the elected federation.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the minister has taken up the matter with the Pakistan Embassy in Switzerland to play its role in democratising the football federation in Pakistan.

“We are in touch with the authorities in Switzerland and have requested them to play their role in ensuring democratically elected football federation in the country. The minister has personally talked to Amir Shaukhat, Ambassador to Pakistan in Switzerland to discuss the inability of the PFF Normalization Committee to hold PFF elections according to the given mandate.

He was told that it has been over four years now that the NC is making one excuse or the other to postpone election and delay the process. While the NC in every other country has completed its mandate by holding fresh election. Egypt is one example and there are many others. Football NC in Pakistan has been there for over four years now without making any headway for free and free election. Efforts have been increased to have an elected body at the earliest.”

According to the sources, the ambassador in Switzerland has ensured that all the efforts would be made to have elected PFF.

“The minister reiterated during telephonic conversation with Amir Shaukat that club players are facing a tough ordeal to get themselves recognized in the wake of no systematic football in the country. There is absolutely no recognised football activities at the grassroots level which hinder the progress of players resulting in poor combination of national team and hence poor results.”

Pakistan lost to India 4-0 the worst ever showing by the Greenshirts against arch-rivals and at the same time lost all the matches in international event in Mauritius prior to the start of South Asian Football.

Taimoor Khalid, a former PTV and KRL football player, was appointed as coordinator to ensure efforts taken up to hold PFF elections at the earliest and to help establish departmental teams as was the case prior to 2018.