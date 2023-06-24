Haven’t seen a more hard-working PM, Bilawal heaps praise on Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday testified that he had not seen anyone working as hard as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking at the National Assembly session, he said that he had sent several messages to the PTI chairman to express his indifference to the May 9 incident and apologise but he did not listen to him and led his party into a blind alley.
Bilawal said the judiciary should establish the supremacy of law.
He said that currently the political friendship of PPP was with PMLN and more than his own party, Shehbaz Sharif was the Prime Minister of PPP. “It is known about Asif Zardari that he is a friend of friends,” he said. “I testify that I have not seen anyone working as hard as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.” He said he was grateful to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for assurances of funds to flood victims.
ISLAMABAD: As the severe financial crunch continues, there have been serious distortions in salaries, perks and...
KARACHI: Karachi has been ranked as one of the world’s least liveable cities in The Global Liveability Index 2023...
DUBAI: Dubai authorities have granted Fizza Khan, also known as Love Khaani, a famous social media influencer from...
BONN: The German parliament on Friday finally passed a new immigration law reform designed to encourage more people...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 32,659,604 registered voters fall in the age bracket of 26 and 35, making the largest group...
NEW YORK CITY: UK-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, who died when Titan submersible imploded, previously...