Haven’t seen a more hard-working PM, Bilawal heaps praise on Shehbaz

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday testified that he had not seen anyone working as hard as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at the National Assembly session, he said that he had sent several messages to the PTI chairman to express his indifference to the May 9 incident and apologise but he did not listen to him and led his party into a blind alley.

Bilawal said the judiciary should establish the supremacy of law.

He said that currently the political friendship of PPP was with PMLN and more than his own party, Shehbaz Sharif was the Prime Minister of PPP. “It is known about Asif Zardari that he is a friend of friends,” he said. “I testify that I have not seen anyone working as hard as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.” He said he was grateful to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for assurances of funds to flood victims.