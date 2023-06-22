PPP suspends party membership of Aitzaz, Khosa

Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan (right) and Latif Khosa. — Twitter/@latifKhosa__/ APP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party has suspended the basic party membership of two senior leaders, Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa.

A day earlier, President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, in a press conference, had recommended to the high command to suspend the membership of Sardar Latif Khosa, former governor of Punjab in the last party’s tenure in government.

Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan have been accused of constantly violating the party line and showing support to Imran Khan. Sources said these were the two key reasons for the action taken by the party’s high command.

A day earlier, the PPP also displayed a photo of Sardar Latif Khosa on the Wall of Shame over his alleged disloyalty to the party.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa have been the key figures of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari’s legal team. Both also remained at the forefront of the movement for the restoration of democracy.

Aitzaz served as the federal minister for the interior from 1988 to 1990, during the first tenure of Benazir Bhutto as the prime minister. He got elected as a Member of the Punjab Assembly in 1977, Member National Assembly in 1988, 2002 and a senator twice.

Sardar Latif Khosa served as the Punjab governor from 2011 to 2013. He served as the attorney general as well as an adviser to the prime minister in the last tenure of the PPP government. He was also the leader of the Peoples Lawyer Forum.