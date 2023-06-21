Inquiry ordered into attack on journalist

PESHAWAR: An inquiry was ordered and police directed to arrest the accused after they attacked a journalist at the gate of the Qayyum Stadium in Saddar.

Two men armed with iron rods can be seen in CCTV footage attacking journalist Musarrat Ullah Jan.

He ran inside the stadium for safety but the attackers chased him inside as well.

A couple of employees of the stadium can be seen pushing and stopping the attackers to protect Musarrat. The journalist was shifted to hospital where fellow journalists and office-bearers of Khyber Union of Journalists and Peshawar Press Club arrived.

Later, senior police officials were tasked with lodging the report and arresting the accused.