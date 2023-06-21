LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood inaugurated the BFA Degree Show 2023 in the Grand Hall (Old Campus) organised by the university’s College of Art and Design (CAD) Department of Textile Design here Tuesday.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Principal CAD Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, In-charge Department of Textile Design Dr Asna Mubashra, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the students of Punjab University College of Art and Design were full of creative ideas that have highlighted various social and individual problems in the best way.