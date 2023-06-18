Two kids die inside a locked car in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two children died of suffocation inside an Alto car whose doors were locked.

Reports said that two children, Alisha Qureshi, 4, and Ali Raza Qureshi, 2, residents of old Sukkur area of Gulshan Iqbal, died of suffocation when they got stuck in the car as the doors were locked.

SHO Ahmed Ali Shar said that charity was being distributed in the house and the children were playing in the street outside the house. After a while, it was found that the children had gone missing.

SHO said that the parents of the children after two hours began to search for them and found them in a car which was parked in a street.

The doors of the car later were unlocked and the children were shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead due to suffocation.

The SHO said the children were sitting in a parked car and its doors automatically locked.

The two children were buried in a local cemetery.