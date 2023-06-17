PTI activist again held after release from jail

PESHAWAR: Leader of the youth wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Meena Khan was arrested again on Friday after his release from the jail.
Meena Khan was arrested for the first time from Buner along with a former MNA. He was granted bail a couple of times but was arrested again in a case lodged in the Khan Raziq Police Station in Peshawar.
A number of PTI leaders and workers have been arrested following the protests on May 9 and 10 during which a number of public and private properties were torched and ransacked.
