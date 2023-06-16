Govt issues NOC for Pak team to travel to India for SAFF Cup

LAHORE: The government on Thursday issued NOC to Pakistan football team for featuring in the SAFF Cup which will be held in Bengaluru, India, from June 21 to July 4.

“Yes, the NOC has been released by the Ministry of Interior to the IPC which will forward it to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) which will then issue an NOC to the football federation,” a source privy to the development told 'The News'.

This is big news for Pakistan football team which is featuring in a four-nation event in Mauritius these days.

Pakistan have played two matches against hosts Mauritius and Kenya and lost both. They will play their final game against Djibouti on June 17 before flying for India on June 18 to feature in the SAFF Cup.

Pakistan have already submitted visa applications to the Indian embassy in Mauritius. Pakistan have also made traveling arrangements for India and it is highly likely that they will move to Bengaluru on June 18.

In the SAFF Cup, Pakistan have been bracketed with India in Pool A which also carries Kuwait and Nepal. Kuwait are invitees.

On Thursday, Pakistan High Commission in Mauritius hosted a dinner in the honour of Pakistan team being led by Denmark-based striker Hasan Bashir.