Two robbers killed, as many passers-by injured in police encounter near Kati Pahari

Two suspected robbers were killed and as many passers-by injured on Thursday during an alleged exchange of fire between the police and robbers in District Central of Karachi.

In the meantime, police claimed to have arrested nine suspects, six of whom were in injured state, in various police encounters across the city.

Two motorcycle riders were reportedly mugging a citizen near Qalandria Chowk in North Nazimabad when a police team reached the spot. Upon seeing the police, the robbers tried to flee under the cover of fire.

As the police personnel chased the suspects and tried to stop them in the Kati Pahari area near the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station, an exchange of fire took place, as a result of which both the robbers were killed on the spot and a passer-by, identified Qaiser, was wounded after being hit by a bullet.

Another passer-by Shoaib was also injured in the incident as he fell on the road during the firing. Police claimed to have seized two mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the deceased suspects whose bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

One of the robbers has been identified as Usman Gul while the investigators are trying to identify the other body. A case has been registered.

Separately, the Landhi police arrested a suspect, Ahmed, in an injured state along with his three accomplices Rashid, Adeel and Ali after an alleged encounter in the Landhi area. A Suzuki pickup vehicle and robbed items were seized from their possession along with two TT pistols.

The injured suspect was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. In another alleged encounter near Kaneez Fatima Society, the Surjani Town police arrested a suspect, Siraj, in an injured state and seized weapons and a motorcycle from his possession.

The Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police claimed to have arrested three suspects, namely Jahangir, Faizan and Amir, after an encounter in the North Karachi area and seized three TT pistols and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Similarly, the Saeedabad police arrested a suspect, Rehan, in an injured state and seized weapons from his possession after an alleged encounter. His accomplice managed to flee the scene. Further investigations are under way.