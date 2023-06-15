18 PTI activists arrested as court cancels bail

CHARSADDA: The police arrested 18 workers and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who were allegedly involved in the May 9 mayhem, after a local court cancelled their bail before arrest on Wednesday.

About 18 workers and activists of the PTI had obtained BBA, who were produced in the local court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Iftikhar Khan.

The police arrested Zafar Ali Khan, Sangeen Khan, Siddique, Amir, Tariq Jan, Tauseef, Ibrahim, Jan Alam, Hassan Khan, Shahid Khan and others and shifted them to the City Police Station after the court cancelled the bail.

The accused would be produced in the court again today.The accused were nominated in cases in the arson and vandalism attacks, violation Section 144 and hate speeches against state institutions following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9 last.

It may be mentioned there are four case against over 4,000 accused in which only 300 PTI activists and workers had been arrested by the police so far.