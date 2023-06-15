Chief culprit

This letter refers to the article ‘Let voices of sanity resonate’ (June 9, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. I agree with the writer’s point that the voices of sanity must be heard, but this does not include the PTI chairman.
It is he who has fostered a dogmatic and abusive public culture, eroding the ethics of our public discourse and inciting people to commit acts of violence and vandalism against state property. Such demagoguery has no place in our society.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
Lakes and other natural sites ought to be open to the public, but in Skardu access to Kasora Lake has been restricted...
Women in Pakistan face significant challenges in terms of access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities....
Learning new skills is crucial for personal and professional growth. As the world continues to evolve rapidly,...
The frequent snapping of electrical power lines has become a common feature in the areas covered by Sukkur Electric...
In an era dominated by multinational conglomerates and e-commerce, the relevance and vitality of local businesses may...
The recent scientific evidence and escalating climate-related disasters underscore the severity of the situation we...