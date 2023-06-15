Chief culprit

This letter refers to the article ‘Let voices of sanity resonate’ (June 9, 2023) by Raoof Hasan. I agree with the writer’s point that the voices of sanity must be heard, but this does not include the PTI chairman.

It is he who has fostered a dogmatic and abusive public culture, eroding the ethics of our public discourse and inciting people to commit acts of violence and vandalism against state property. Such demagoguery has no place in our society.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock