NAB summons PTI chief in Toshakhana case on 15th

LAHORE: Anti-terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till June 27 in three cases.

The court extended the bail in cases related to attacks on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station. In the petition, it was stated that Imran was unwell. He returned from Islamabad late at night and was suffering from fever. It sought exemption from personal appearance that was granted. The court directed Imran to join investigations by a joint investigation team.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, summoned Imran in the Toshakhana case tomorrow (June 15). A call-up notice for his personal appearance on June 15 was sent to his Zaman Park residence. It may be mentioned here that Imran had been summoned twice in March but did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi team probing the case.

Also on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Police to submit details of cases registered against former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The additional advocate general told the court that there were no cases against Bushra Bibi in Sindh and Punjab. The court summoned the cases detail. The court issued the order on a petition moved by Bushra Bibi seeking details of cases against her.

Bushra Bibi skipped her appearance on Tuesday before the NAB Rawalpindi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam. The NAB Combined Investigation Team had summoned her as a witness to record her statement in the case. NAB sources said it was expected that the NAB CIT would send her another notice to appear before it within the next few days.