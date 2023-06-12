Opposition leader Raja Riaz to open debate on budget today

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad would open debate on the next fiscal year’s budget in the National Assembly on Monday (today).

The budget that was presented by Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday last (June 9), would likely to be passed on June 24. Highly placed parliamentary sources told The News here Sunday that no time limit would be fixed for the members who would take part in the general debate on the budget this year as the chair would decide about the duration of a speech by any member.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf will chair the session on the opening day of the debate. Later deputy speaker and chairmen of panel would be conducting the debate. Former Finance Minister Punjab Sardar Muhammad Mohsin Leghari who outright refused the former PTI Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for writing to the IMF from backing out of the earlier commitment regarding surrendering surplus amount at the end of last fiscal year, would also among the first day’s members who would articulate views on the budget proposals.

Mohsin Leghari, a former Senator is member of the National Assembly (MNA), who is loyal to the founder of the PTI, turned up on Friday to listen the budget speech. The sources pointed out that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is also leader of the house in both houses of the Parliament would be present in the NA during the first speech on budget today as part of tradition. Sources said that the government would introduce some legislation and supplementary budget of the ongoing fiscal year on June 23.

The upper house of the Parliament Senate will also start debate on budget today. Leader of opposition Senator Wasim Shehzad of the PTI will commence debate and it is likely that the debate in Senate would not continue for 14 days which is permissible under the constitution.

Article 73 of the constitution, which deals with parliamentary business with respect to money bills, reads: “Notwithstanding anything contained in Article 70, a money bill shall originate in the National Assembly: Provided that simultaneously when a money bill, including the finance bill containing the annual budget statement, is presented in the National Assembly, a copy thereof shall be transmitted to the Senate which may, within 14 days, make recommendations thereon to the National Assembly.” The sources pointed out that the Senate would complete its debate and transmit its recommendations within a week.