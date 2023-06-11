Modern technology vital to improve service delivery, says IG

LAHORE : The IG has issued a special message about the working of the ‘Mera Pyara’ app of the Punjab police and said the Mera Pyara app available in the Punjab Police Public app is compatible with both Android and iOS systems.

Citizens can download and get immediate help from the police in difficult situations. In a special message released on social media, IG Punjab said that it is not possible to improve service delivery in a densely populated country like Pakistan without modern technology.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police brings dozens of stray children and the elderly to their families every day, it is our responsibility to bring back home the special and missing children suffering from various problems, people who have lost their way home. Dr Usman Anwar said that citizens can get immediate help from the police by sharing photos of their missing children and elderly people in the Mera Payara app.

He added that these details are pictures are delivered to government and non government institutions, police stations and police field teams under modern system. The IG said that so far hundreds of missing children and elderly have been reunited with their families through this modern application, especially the "Mera Pyara" app, which was used to reunite a child who was separated from her family 8 years ago with her mother.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab government has also provided the facility of free DNA test for this purpose after taking photos and fingerprints, all citizens are requested to download this app in their mobile phones. IG Punjab said that families who have special children or elderly people who are likely to go missing, should immediately register them in the app, using the advanced facial recognition technology of the police and other technologies available in the Safe City Authority. You will be able to be helped in difficult times.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the facility of free DNA test has been made available for identification of citizens who have been missing for a long time and whose characteristics have changed. IG Punjab further said that "Mera Pyaara App" is playing a very important role in reuniting the missing citizens with their loved ones, Punjab Police is trying to serve and protect the citizens and the cooperation of the citizens is key in this process.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has been taking welfare measures for the heirs of the police martyrs. In this regard, he invited heirs at his camp office Lahore and gave house keys and title deeds to the widow of Shaheed SHO City Bhakkar Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hayat, brother of martyred police officer Khizr Hayat, widow Parveen Hayat, sons Wasif Hayat, Nasir Sultan and Huzaifa were among those who met IGP Punjab.

Dr Usman Anwar paid full tribute to the eternal sacrifice of Shaheed SHO Muhammad Hayat Khan, he said that even the most valuable thing in the world cannot be a substitute for human life, for the sake of the country and nation. Police martyrs who don't care about life are our real heroes. IG Punjab offered a job in the police to the widow of Shaheed SHO, the widow and children of Shaheed SHO Muhammad Hayat Khan have been given a 07 marla double-story house in a well-equipped housing society in Islamabad.

IG said that they would also ensure the provision of quality education to the children of the martyr in higher educational institutions and the son of the martyr would be given a job in the police department when he turns 18. Dr Usman Anwar said that before 2017 the police have made an endowment fund for the houses and other facilities of the heirs of the martyrs.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that SHO Police Station City Bhakkar Muhammad Hayat Khan was martyred in July 2022 while fighting dacoits bravely on Khansaman Road.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar visited the Police Training College Chung Lahore and issued important instructions to the officers and personnel under training. Deputy Superintendents Officers under training of Sindh Police were also present on this occasion. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has equipped all its training institutes with modern facilities, additional resources, upgraded curriculum and the training courses include character building and grooming, sports and creativity along with policing and management.

The IG said that in the last four months, record works have been done in terms of police promotions, welfare and infrastructure development. He reiterated that welfare and infrastructure are meaningless of the aggrieved citizens don't get relief at police stations. IG Punjab directed that every victim who comes to the police station should be respected as a member of his family, and ensure that the problem is resolved with sincerity. The IG said that legal aid fund has been started to help the officials who face cases during duty so that the officer or the official does not face financial difficulty. IG Punjab said that the scope of CIA is being extended to the inter-district level.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the real leadership is to prepare new leaders for the coming generations who will make the service of the country and the nation their motto. Dr Usman Anwar said during the speech that the police have given jobs to all the children of the martyrs and houses to the heirs, arrangements have also been made to give houses to the families of 64 martyrs before 2017.

The IG said that safe city projects are being launched in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 700 crore through latest local software. The IG said that senior traffic wardens are being promoted to rank of DSPs on the basis of examinations and merit. IG Punjab said that 30 lakhs have been given to training colleges and schools in the form of prizes, another 70 lakhs would be given. IG Punjab said that if we have firm belief, the whole world can be conquered. IG Punjab gave certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to lady police officers and personnel who performed best during training. Dr Usman Anwar also awarded prizes to the instructors, office staff and staff of Police Training College Chung. IG Punjab gave a reward of one lakh rupees to Langri Hamid, who provided water to the officers and personnel under training, hugged him. Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan and senior officers including Commandant Police Training College Chung Usman Akram Gondal, SP Bushra Jameel and other senior officers were present on this occasion.