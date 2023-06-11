PPL funds library renovation

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has recently funded the repair and renovation of a 66-year-old library at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), a statement said on Saturday.
Brig Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan (Retd), general manager shared services of PPL, presented the donation cheque amounting to Rs4.9 million to the executive director of JPMC Professor Shahid Rasool. The support aims to help improve teaching and training facilities at JPMC.
JPMC is a public sector hospital in Karachi and established in its current form in 1963. The institution also provides medical education, training, and research for enhancing the capacity and skills of the doctors.
