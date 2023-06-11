Stuck indoors

I would like to draw attention to the lack of recreational facilities, including public parks and playgrounds, in Karachi. As a resident of this city, I believe that it is very important for our communities to have access to safe and good recreational facilities. Due to the lack of recreational facilities, children are usually seen playing in the streets and alleys, which is unsafe, or they stay indoors playing video games and watching television.

This issue is of great concern to parents who are worried about the health and well-being of their children. Not being able to engage in physical activities has a detrimental impact on both the physical and mental health of children. I request the municipal authorities to invest in the development of recreational facilities for the residents of Karachi.

Manahil Anwar

Karachi