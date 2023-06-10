Spin bowling camp from today

LAHORE: The specialised camp for spinners will commence at the National Cricket Academy from Saturday (today). In this specifically designed camp, the players will undergo extensive sessions that will enhance their skills and test fitness in challenging conditions ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Abid Ali and Fakhar Zaman have been included in the camp, while Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed have been granted exemption from the camp. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has also been exempted from the fast bowlers camp, which runs from 16 to 21 June. On June 10, the players will train at the LCCA ground from 10am till 12pm (morning session) and 2:30pm till 4:30pm (afternoon session). The following three days, players will train at the LCCA ground from 2:30pm till 4:30pm. On June 14 and 15, the players will train at the LCCA ground. Players for the spin bowling camp:

Spinners: Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Zahid Mehmood Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir