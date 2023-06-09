Higher education needs to be met: Secretary

PESHAWAR: A senior official has expressed support to Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA)’s collaborative efforts to meet the emerging needs of higher education.Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Dr Aneela Mehfooz Durrani reaffirmed the resolve as she visited the HERA office to assess the operations of the body and discuss matters pertaining to the higher education sector, said a press release.

The Education secretary had a discussion with HERA Chairman Fazal-e-Qadir and HERA Secretary Sajid Inam which focused on various aspects related to regulatory compliance, policy development, and the challenges faced by the higher education sector.The communication said that Dr Aneela Mehfooz Durrani’s visit to HERA underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the regulatory framework and creating an environment conducive to the growth and development of higher education institutions.