Elite Police playing vital role in curbing terrorism: IG

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said on Thursday that Elite Police was the frontline force and had played a vital role in curbing terrorism, militancy and other crimes in the province.Addressing the undertraining recruits at the Elite Police Training Centre, Nowshera, the IG said that the police along with other law enforcing agencies are working jointly to eliminate the menace of terrorism and militancy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The sacrifices of KP Police are matchless in the war on terrorism and maintaining law and order despite the difficult situation in the province,” he said, adding that the Elite Police further strengthened and started professionally performing well after the merger of the Special Combat Unit.He said that he would contact the provincial government to announce a special package for the personnel of Elite Police on the pattern of Counter-Terrorism Police for their duty of difficult nature in the volatile parts of the province.

He said that the personnel would be equipped with the latest weaponry and would also be deployed into the merged districts to purge these areas of militancy, terrorism and other crimes.He also mentioned about the welfare package for the police and the steps being taken to further enhance the facilities and rewards for the personnel.The IG said that the KP Police was the force of martyrs and Ghazis, who had been performing their duties with full devotion and dedication for the last 20 years.He later also visited various sections of the training centre, training facilities, firing range and training demonstrations.Commandant and deputy commandant of Elite Police and principal Elite Police Training Centre, Nowshera, and other officials were also present.