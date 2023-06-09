Philippine police officer jailed for killing South Korean man

MANILA: A Philippine police officer has been jailed for up to 40 years for the kidnapping and killing of a South Korean businessman during former president Rodrigo Duterte´s drug war, court documents seen by AFP on Thursday show. Jee Ick-joo was abducted from his home north of Manila in October 2016 by a group, including narcotics officers under the guise of a raid for illegal drugs, and later killed inside the national police headquarters in the capital.

The case sparked fears of rogue police inside the force and led Duterte to briefly suspend police participation in his drug war, which killed thousands of people and is now under investigation by the International Criminal Court.