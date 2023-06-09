India successfully tests Agni Prime ballistic missile

NEW DELHI: Agni Prime, the new-generation ballistic missile, was successfully test fired from an island off the Odisha coast on Thursday, reported Indian media quoting officials. The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said. This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system, they said.

Range instrumentation such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, to capture flight data covering its entire trajectory, they added.