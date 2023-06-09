Unsustainable status quo

In Sindh, the situation is worsening by the day. The local government’s performance is so dismal that people of the province have come to believe that government departments are for sale to the highest bidder or whoever is most important to the schemes of the ruling party. Government positions are given as gifts for loyalty and treated as a means to advance one’s own wealth and power, actually performing the duties the position entails is a low priority. If the status quo continues, the day will come when the party founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and nurtured by his daughter and the blood, sweat and tears of countless workers and honest, dedicated leaders would be decimated. However, inebriated by their seemingly absolute power, the PPP leadership is expected to brush aside any sane counsel.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi