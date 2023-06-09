Elections unlikely in October due to May 9 incidents, says caretaker minister

MULTAN: Stern action will be taken against illegal and unauthorized residential areas without any discrimination, and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has been assigned the task of developing strong SOPs against such societies, sparing no one. The Punjab caretaker minister for Housing, Urban Planning and Public Health Engineering Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said this while talking to journalists here on Thursday about the performance of provincial departments in Multan.He said many illegal housing societies have been developed in the last five years and action is being taken against commercial buildings having no maps while all development projects will be finalized according to the master plan efficiently and lawfully.

The minister said that the events of May 9 saddened the entire nation and left a blot on the name of the country. Rebellion and terrorism were promoted under the guise of peaceful protests, he said.He said that the Pakistan Army is their pride and honour and no compromise is possible, and those who damage military and government property will be severely tried.Responding to a query, the minister said the general elections are unlikely in October next due to May 9 incidents as the federation had not transferred funds for elections. The minister also contradicted the mistreatment of women in jails.

Earlier, issues of various departments were discussed in detail to give quick relief to the public. On this occasion, the Department of Irrigation, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Health, Food, Agriculture, Livestock, Zakat and Wasar, Zakat and Religious Affairs, PHA, WASA, MDA, PHE, PHATA, Municipal Corporation and Multan Waste Management, Rescue 1122 and Tourism conducted a detailed briefing The minister said that all the inspectors should improve their performance and ongoing projects should be completed on time for quick public relief. Provincial Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir further directed immediate steps for public relief and issued instructions to get ready for expected rains and floods and safety arrangements.

The Minister asked Population Welfare and Agriculture Departments to improve their performance by taking immediate steps for the welfare of farmers.