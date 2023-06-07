CTO given additional charge

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz has been assigned the additional charge of the post of SSP (Admn) Lahore at the CCPO office. After assuming the additional charge, he held meetings with the heads and staff of various branches of the CCPO office and directed them to fulfill their responsibilities with hard work, dedication, and sincerity. He emphasised that job-related issues of police personnel should be dealt with promptly.