Paraplegic services launched

LAHORE:The Punjab government has taken a groundbreaking initiative to cater to the treatment and rehabilitation needs of individuals affected by paralysis due to accidents. Under the guidance of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Paraplegic Services Project has been launched across the Punjab province. This project aims to provide immediate medical assistance to patients at risk of paralysis, thereby preventing permanent disability.

In the first phase, five paraplegic rehabilitation centres will be established, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including trans-spinal cord surgery. Following the directives of the CM, one central hub centre and four satellite centres will be established in various locations across the province. The District Headquarters Hospital in Multan will have a dedicated centre to address the needs of accident-induced paralysis cases.

Moreover, paraplegic services will also be extended to Samanabad hospital, Faisalabad's General Hospital, as well as the Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals of Wah Cantt and Taunsa. These centres will provide immediate treatment to individuals affected by different types of accidents. Cutting-edge physiotherapy machines will be available at paraplegic rehabilitation centres to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of spinal cord injury patients. Additionally, a prosthetic limb workshop will be established to assist in the rehabilitation process for disabled individuals.

An in-principle decision has been made to outsource the prosthetic workshop, and the provincial cabinet has approved the establishment of the paraplegic rehabilitation centre. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the healthcare system of Punjab, aiming to enhance the quality of life for those affected by paralysis and offering them the necessary support and

resources for their recovery.

CM takes notice of rape murder of a child

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Additional IG (South Punjab) about a tragic incident involving the rape-cum-murder of a child in the Raja Ram area of Shujaabad.

The police have apprehended the accused namely Shahbaz who has confessed to the gruesome crime. Expressing his strong commitment to upholding the law, the caretaker CM affirmed that the perpetrator will not escape severe punishment for his horrendous act. Moreover, he assured that justice would be served to the affected family and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.