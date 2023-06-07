Anti-dengue measures stepped up

LAHORE:District administration, in view of changing weather conditions, has accelerated anti-dengue measures, including indoor and outdoor surveillance to ensure elimination of dengue larva. DC Lahore Rafia Haidar has expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign held here on Tuesday. She also reviewed the performance of teams in the meeting. Additional DCs, ACs, CEO (H), DDHOs and various others attended the meeting. She took a detailed briefing regarding dengue activities and ordered the officers concerned to take strict action against those who are not performing their duties honestly. She directed DDHOs to lodge the FIRs against those who are not following the dengue SOPs.

She further directed to check the under-construction buildings, junkyards and tire shops and spread an awareness campaign among the people to get their support in anti-dengue drive. Meanwhile, DC Lahore Rafia Haidar chaired an important meeting to maintain flow of traffic on Eid-ul-Azha due to temporary cattle markets in the metropolitan.

She constituted a working group consisting of District Administration Lahore, Motorway Police and MCL. She was briefed that Multan Road traffic is affected due to Shahpur Kanjran cattle market. She directed that best parking arrangements should be ensured at cattle markets. She said that strict action will be taken against illegal roadside cattle markets.