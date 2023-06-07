Money laundering, kickbacks: FIR registered against Moonis

Former federal minister and leader of PML-Q Moonis Elahi. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Moonis Elahi, son of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, over charges of money laundering and receiving kickbacks. It has been alleged in the FIR that Moonis as a federal minister did corruption of billions of rupees. It was further stated that Moonis misused his powers and committed corruption through influence in various departments. It said that Moonis Elahi, through his frontman Aamir Sohail, deposited money into the accounts of his family and other accused. The FIR claimed that Aamir Sohail deposited about 121.65 million in the accounts of Zahra Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Ahmad Faran Khan, Zaigham Abbas, Wajid Bhatti and Aamir Fayyaz from 2019 to 2022. The sources in the agency also claimed that the FIA was likely to initiate the process of issuing red notices against Moonis Elahi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Moonis Elahi refuted the allegations and said, “I have come to know through media and social media that a new FIR has been lodged against me which is stated to be pertaining to Rs52.5 million money laundering.” “Earlier, NAB dug out all my assets and told the court that my all assets are legitimate and we are winding up our case. Later, the FIA lodged an FIR on the same assets which was dismissed by the court,” Moonis added. “All my assets are tax-paid and declared,” said Moonis, adding their details are submitted to the ECP and FBR every year.

“I have already explained about the allegations of Rs52.5 million money laundering. The amount is declared and deposited into my personal account, and it is my property. The money trail of the amount is a part of my tax returns,” concluded Moonis.