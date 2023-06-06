PHA to achieve one million saplings target this year

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Monday said that PHA was working to achieve the target of planting one million saplings this year.
On the occasion of World Environment Day, DG visited visited various roads, including Ferozepur Road, Hussain Chowk, Samanabad, Children's Park, Muslim Town Nursery and other places and and reviewed the beautification works. He issued instructions to officers to install new flower planters on highways and to make new flower beds and greenbelts on Ferozepur Road. He said that gardeners of PHA were working as 'World Environment Day' every day. He said that like the whole world, Pakistan was also facing severe environmental pollution at present. Every Pakistani citizen has to collectively and individually plant a sapling to improve the environment.
