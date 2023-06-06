Minister orders strict security of sale points of sacrificial animals

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed that comprehensive security and cleaning arrangements should be made at the sale points of sacrificial animals. He said that no expenditure will be incurred from the public exchequer for establishing sale points of the sacrificial animals in the province this year.

Chairing a meeting to review issues pertaining to sale of animals for Eid-ul-Azha, the minister told that all the local bodies in Punjab have been directed for selecting suitable locations for setting up sale point of sacrificial animals away from the urban population. He underlined the need for devising an effective monitoring mechanism for smooth functioning of these sale points. The minister directed for establishing these sale points at least 15 days before Eid-ul-Azha and widely publicizing the locations of these points for the public convenience.

Arrangements for clean drinking water, lights, generators and parking should be ensured at these places. Road cutting, ramps, sewerage and water tanks should also be provided at these points, he added. Ibrahim Murad said that drains should be de-silted within five kilometers radius of animal sale points to avoid public nuisance and pre-monsoon arrangements should be finalised at the earliest. He said that in view of Congo virus and lumpy skin diseases, only healthy sacrificial animals should be allowed to be sold at these sale points. The entry points of cities should be sprayed to prevent Congo virus, he emphasised.