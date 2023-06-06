Three men get 29 years each in jail for shootout with police

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has awarded a 29-year imprisonment sentence to each of the three men accused in cases pertaining to an armed encounter with the police and the possession of illicit weapons.Ashfaq Rehman, Abdullah and Mohammad Hammad were found guilty of engaging in a shootout with the police with the intention to kill, causing terror and carrying unlicensed pistols within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station in January. The ATC-XIII judge, who conducted the trial at the judicial complex inside the central jail, pronounced this verdict that had been reserved after recording evidence and the final arguments from both sides.
The judge ruled that the prosecution successfully established its cases against the present accused beyond any reasonable doubt. He ordered forfeiture of properties of all the accused. They were told to pay a fine of Rs120,000 each, and in case of default, they would have to spend an additional year in prison. The accused were remanded back to prison to serve out their sentences.
According to state prosecutor Ghulam Murtaza Metlo, on January 29 the accused fired indiscriminately at the police, and in the ensuing encounter two of them — Rehman and Abdullah — suffered gunshot wounds. They were then arrested by the police, and unlicensed pistols were recovered from their possession, he said. The prosecutor contended that their act created panic, terror and a sense of insecurity among the public.
The police in Sachal encountered a suspected robber, resulting in his death while his accomplice managed to escape on...
A clash occurred between two student groups at the Maulvi Abdul Haq campus of the Federal Urdu University or Arts,...
The Sindh High Court on Monday stopped the finalisation of the auction process for the collection of entry fees at...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s president for the Karachi chapter of the party on Monday filed a petition in the...
The Higher Education Commission has issued a no-objection certificate to the Institute of Business Administration ...
RevisitThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’,...