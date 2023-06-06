Pakistan-Canada trade to increase: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua visited the Canadian province of Manitoba and called on provincial ministers, members of parliament and immigrants.During the two-day visit to Winnipeg, the ambassador held separate meetings with the Minister of Labour and Immigration of the Manitoba government and the Minister of Sports, Culture and Heritage. In both meetings, issues such as increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada, import of manpower, cultural exchanges and enhancement of public contact were discussed.

During the visit, High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua also visited Winnipeg City Hall. Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gollingham held a detailed meeting with Deputy Mayor Jean Meux and Councilor Marcus Chambers.He also interacted with local high school students who visited the city hall. During the stay in Winnipeg, Janjua also attended a reception hosted by Pakistani expatriates and their representative organizations.