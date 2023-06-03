Adulterated pickle discarded

LAHORE:An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of pickle and candied fruit (murabba) factory over multiple violations of the PFA Act besides discarding 1,000kg fungus-infested murabba.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that on the tipoff, the team raided a production unit in Ahmed Park and caught them red-handed producing inferior quality food items with rotten vegetables and fruits. Moreover, artificial flavours and hazardous chemicals were being used for this purpose, he said. He said that fungus-infested pickles and candied fruits were preserved in non-food grade drums while the use of non-food drums is strictly prohibited. Apart from that, the food business operator failed to present licence and medical certificates to the PFA team. Raja Jahangir said that the substandard and adulterated pickle was to be supplied to different hotels and local shops after packing. He said that the use of fungus-infested pickles is injurious to human health.