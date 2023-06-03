Sheikh Waqas Akram booked for inciting workers on May 9

JHANG: The Kotwali Police on Friday registered an FIR against former federal minister and PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram under the Anti-terrorism Act for allegedly provoking party workers on the day of arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. According to the FIR, a resident of Mohallah Islamnagar, Muhammad Tanveer, told the police that after the arrest of Imran Khan, Waqas, through a video message, provoked party workers. As a result, they damaged sensitive installations. Meanwhile, Waqas’s father and former MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram said no one of his family members joined any kind of protest on May 9. This bogus FIR has been registered at the behest of his political opponents.