French envoy visits NUML

Islamabad:The Department of French, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized the celebration ceremony of the Academic Cooperation Agreement here on Wednesday. This Agreement was signed in 2020 between Alliance Française d'Islamabad and NUML. French envoy Nicolas Galey, was the chief guest, while Pro-Rector RSI Dr. Zubair Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Languages Jamil Asghar Jami, Gaelle Le Breton, Director of all Alliance Françaises in Pakistan, Ali Bhatti, Director, Alliance Française d'Islamabad and Hannah Bieber, Education Officer of French as a Foreign Language at French Embassy graced the event with their presence.