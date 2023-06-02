Bikers not allowed hiking on Trail-V

Islamabad: The bike-riding hikers are yet to be allowed by the local administration to move towards Trail-V due to some specific reasons. According to the details, the bikers are not allowed at a police checkpost on main road to move ahead towards Trail-V. All of them have been using sidewalk or pedestrian path to access Trail-V but now this path have also been blocked by barbed wires. When contacted, an official of the local administration has said "At the moment bikes are not allowed on the road leading towards Trail-V and it is purely a decision taken by the relevant authorities. We work in our domain and coordinate with the relevant authorities regarding security issues."

The hikers who use bikes have demanded of the local authorities to allow them to go towards the Trail-V. They said it is practically difficult for them to park their bikes at Trail-III and then go towards Trail-V. It is pertinent to mention here that the administration has developed a parking area for the visitors where they can park their vehicles and go for hike at Trail-V. This facility will attract scores of those hikers towards Trail-V who have been complaining about lack of proper parking facilities.