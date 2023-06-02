Russia ‘thwarts’ attack on border as three killed in Kyiv

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Thursday it thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to “invade” its southwestern border as Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles, killing three including a child. The Ukrainian capital has faced nearly nightly air raids in May, and an unusual daytime attack on Monday that sent residents running for shelter. As Kyiv deployed its air defences against a fresh volley of Russian missiles, Moscow said it thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to “invade” its southwestern Belgorod region at about 3:00 am local (0000 GMT).

“Overall, the attack involved up to 70 militants, five tanks, four armoured vehicles, seven pickup trucks and a Kamaz truck,” the Russian defence ministry said in the evening, reporting at least three attempted crossings. It said it used air force and artillery to repel the attacks, killing more than 50 Ukrainian fighters. The Belgorod region, which saw an unprecedented two-day armed incursion last week, has come under intensified fire in the past days.